A good theme song is almost as iconic to James Bond as his tuxedo and shaken-not-stirred martini.

In the past the James Bond franchise has been blessed with some all-time classic theme songs, from Shirley Bassey’s Goldfinger to Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die.

Skyfall by Adele might be my personal favourite Bond theme - the British singer-songwriter is masterful at bringing any track to a crescendo at the end, and it felt like she put her all into the track. Certainly in the Daniel Craig era, there became a tendancy to have a power ballad as the theme.

That’s not to discredit the likes of You Know My Name by Chris Cornell (Casino Royale) which had a far more upbeat and triumphant vibe to it. And that electric guitar... oof, it’s the sort of thing that has been sorely missed over the past two decades.

Skyfall’s theme song, performed by Adele, is one of the all-time greats. | Sony Pictures

With 007 having been absent from our cinema screens for so long, the music landscape has changed drastically. Gone are the likes of Lewis Capaldi - who would have been great for a theme song - and all hail the rise of Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter, apparently.

But despite the latter’s world tour, and Roan’s dramatic rise to stardom, neither of them are the favourites for the next Bond theme either.

A supercomputer developed by Betway has determined who will most likely be given the pleasure of singing the new Bond song with the next film in the pipeline. The predictions are based on the ages and genders of the previous singers assigned to 007 theme tunes, as well as the years of release dates.

This supercomputer actually put Dua Lipa as the most likely candidate to sing the next James Bond theme song, claiming the Levitating artist had a 13.5 per cent chance of securing the role. Some are claiming her odds could be even better if Barbie director Greta Gerwig gets her hands on the franchise, having contributed to the 2023 film’s musical setlist.

BETWAY SUPERCOMPUTER - NEXT JAMES BOND THEME Dua Lipa: 13.5 per cent Sabrina Carpenter: 12.5 per cent Sam Fender: 11.9 per cent Raye: 11.6 per cent Harry Styles: 10.3 per cent Lewis Capaldi: 10.3 per cent Ed Sheeran: 8.7 per cent Taylor Swift: 7.1 per cent Florence and the Machine: 5.8 per cent Lady Gaga: 4.8 per cent

Meanwhile, Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com, claimed that Roan was in fact the lead contender to perform the next 007 theme. He said: “There have been interesting developments in the markets surrounding the next James Bond film, with American star Chappell Roan the new favourite to front the theme tune when 007 returns to our screens.

“Roan is now just 2/1 in the betting, closely followed by Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa, who are joint at 5/2.”

Here are the current odds for who might sing the next James Bond theme song:

Chappell Roan: 2/1

Lana Del Rey: 5/2

Dua Lipa: 5/2

Raye: 5/1

Lady Gaga: 5/1

Adele: 10/1

Florence and the Machine: 11/1