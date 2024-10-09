Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

James Bond fans will have to wait quite a bit longer before the world’s most famous spy is back on our screens.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is the message from the global head of Amazon MGM Studios, Jennifer Salke, who was part of the Amazon team that helped acquire MGM in 2021. Now, three years on since the last James Bond film, there is no sign of a new film in the works, or even an announcement on who the new lead actor will be.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, best known for Jackass and Bullet Train, remains the bookies’ favourite for the role and is thought to have even been offered a contract earlier this year. But ever since these rumours broke cover, there has been practically no news whatsoever on the 007 front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the frontrunner to become the next James Bond. | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Now, in an interview with the Guardian, Salke has revealed that there are “a lot of different ways” the franchise can be approached - which seems to indicate that very little tangible progress has been made.

She said: “There are a lot of ideas [about potential actors] that have popped up that I thought are interesting. I think there are a lot of different ways we can go. We are not looking to disrupt the way these wonderful films are made.

“The global audience will be patient. We don’t want too much time between films, but we are not concerned at this point.

“When you are looking at iconic intellectual property like that, you look at what the entire long-term future might be. Of course you look at every facet.”