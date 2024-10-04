Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A British and an Irish actor have entered the running to become the next James Bond.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As previously reported by NationalWorld, a number of actors have thrown their hats into the ring to take the mantle of 007, after Daniel Craig called time on his James Bond stint.

Craig did five movies for His Majesty’s Secret Service, but now it’s time for somebody else to step into his shoes. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is still the likely candidate, and it’s thought he has even been offered a contract for the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the bookies have updated their odds to now include Harris Dickinson and Paul Mescal, who have just recently become candidates to be the next James Bond.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is still the frontrunner to be the next James Bond. | Getty Images

A spokesperson for VegasInsider.com said: “Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been the favorite for months, but in spite of reports in March that the search for the next 007 was over, no official announcement has been made, so the guessing game continues. While Taylor-Johnson’s odds of becoming the next Bond remain strong, James Norton’s odds have strengthened and he moved past Henry Cavill as the second most likely option.

“Additionally, two new actors have entered the top 10 since March: Harris Dickinson and Paul Mescal. Both Dickinson and Mescal have had multiple high-profile roles in the last few years, so it would not be a surprise to see them become the next James Bond.”

According to the website’s implied probabilities, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is still in the lead for the role at 49.18 per cent. He is closely followed by James Norton (22.73 per cent) and Henry Cavill (17.54 per cent).

For years, Tom Hardy was a frontrunner for the role, but now sits as an outsider with a probability of 8.62 per cent.