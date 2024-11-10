Daniel Craig doesn't care who the next James Bond actually is.

The 56-year-old actor played 007 in five blockbusters - starting with 2006's Casino Royale and ending with 2021's No Time To Die - and while the hunt is on for his successor, he has insisted he's not too fussed about the ongoing debate.

Asked about the next actor to take on the iconic role, he told Variety with a smile and chuckle: "I don't care."

Daniel - who playing a question and answer game with Queer co-star Drew Starkey - also struggled to remember the number of Bond films he's starred in. Drew joked it was "too many", and he agreed, adding: "I don't know either. I'd have to count. One, two, three... five? Five."

With movie bosses looking for the next person to play Ian Fleming's fictional spy, Jennifer Salke - global head of Amazon MGM Studios - recently gave an update on the casting process.

Daniel Craig playing James Bond in Spectre | PA

She's working closely with Eon Productions and producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson to find the best way forward.

She told The Guardian newspaper: "There are a lot of ideas [about potential actors] that have popped up that I thought are interesting."I think there are a lot of different ways we can go. We have a good and close relationship with Eon and Barbara and Michael. We are not looking to disrupt the way those wonderful films are made. For us, we are taking their lead."

Salke went on to insist Bond fans are being "patient" as the search continues but she doesn't want to leave too much of a gap between 007 films.

She added: "The global audience will be patient. We don’t want too much time between films, but we are not concerned at this point."

A number of actors have been rumoured to be in the running to play Bond, including Godzilla star Aaron Taylor-Johnson who was rumoured to have been handed a formal offer to take on the role.

Aaron even won the backing of former 007 Pierce Brosnan - who played Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002 - who insisted the 34-year-old movie star would be an excellent choice. During an appearance on The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTE Radio 1, Pierce said: "I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so."

Recent odds have seen these names touted for the role

Aaron Taylor-Johnson 11/10

Theo James 5/2

Paul Mescal 4/1

Callum Turner 4/1

James Norton 5/1

Rege-Jean Page 7/1

Damson Idris 7/1

Henry Cavill 8/1

Aaron Pierre 9/1

Cillian Murphy 10/1

Dev Patel 12/1

Jack Lowden 14/1

Sope Dirisu 16/1

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd 16/1

Harris Dickinson 16/1

The British film-maker Steve McQueen - whose new film Blitz has just come out - has been mentioned as a possible director.