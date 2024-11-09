James Bond star Daniel Craig has seen his brand new film banned by authorities amid “security reasons”.

Queer, starring Craig alongside Drew Starkey, had been due to be screened at the Mubi Fest Istanbul 2024. However, the film, directed by Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, was banned by local authorities for “security reasons”.

Arthouse streaming service Mubi has now pulled the entire film festival altogether after bosses were told that “provocative content” in the film would “endanger public peace” and had been banned by the Kadıköy District Governorate of Istanbul. Queer is based on the semi-autobiographical novel of the same name by Beta Generation author William Burroughs and follows a fictionalised version of the drug-addicted artist’s life in Mexico City.

Daniel Craig's new film Queer has sparked controversy in Turkey, where government officials have banned the film from being screened. | Yannis Drakoulidis/Courtesy of A24

In a statement, Mubi said: "We believe this ban is a direct restriction on art and freedom of expression. Festivals are spaces that celebrate art, cultural diversity, and community, bringing people together. This ban not only targets a single film but also undermines the very essence and purpose of the festival.

"Mubi has decided to take the position that our audience expects from us. It is with deep regret that we inform you of our decision to cancel the entire Mubi Fest Istanbul. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the artists, audiences, and supporters who were eager to be part of the festival. We truly appreciate your understanding and solidarity. We know you are as saddened by this situation as we are. We will continue to advocate for the protection of freedom of expression and artistic integrity".

Mubi Fest Istanbul 2024 had been due to begin on Thursday, November 4 and last four days. Tickets for the festival were sold out.

Despite the controversy in Turkey, Craig has been celebrated for his work in Queer. The Guardian praised the James Bond star for his “really funny, open, generous performance”. The film is set to be released in the UK on Friday, November 13.