A Netflix star has seen his odds to become the next James Bond dramatically improve.

Theo James has been subject to a big cut in his odds to take up the mantle of 007, with the British star now 5/2 from 12/1.

The star of Netflix's hit show The Gentlemen, James’ performance had many talking him up as Daniel Craig's successor, with him now shortening into second favourite in the market, behind only Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who has drifted out to 11/10 after being as short as 2/5.

Critically acclaimed for his performance in the television series The White Lotus, Theo James also recently played the lead role in Guy Ritchie's action comedy series The Gentlemen.

Other notable names in the betting include Paul Mescal and Callum Turner, both are 4/1, with Henry Cavill (8/1) and Cillian Murphy (10/1).

It’s thought that Taylor-Johnson, who starred in Bullet Train and Avengers: Age of Ultron, has already been offered a contract for the role by Amazon MGM. But studio executives have urged fans to be “patient” in regards to any upcoming announcements.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “The search for the next James Bond is hotting up and we have seen a lot of support for British actor Theo James, who has narrowed from as big as 12/1 into 5/2 second favourite.

“Being preceded by Aaron Taylor-Johnson who has been as short as 2/5 to step into 007's shoes, but has now drifted to 11/10 in the market, James may well have caught the eye of executives with his performance in The Gentlemen.

“There are still many names in the conversation, with Paul Mescal and Callum Taylor next in the market, both at 4/1, and James Norton a 5/1 shot.”

See the full odds below:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson 11/10

Theo James 5/2

Paul Mescal 4/1

Callum Turner 4/1

James Norton 5/1

Rege-Jean Page 7/1

Damson Idris 7/1

Henry Cavill 8/1

Aaron Pierre 9/1

Cillian Murphy 10/1

Dev Patel 12/1

Jack Lowden 14/1

Sope Dirisu 16/1

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd 16/1

Harris Dickinson 16/1