Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For months, it has seemed inevitable that Aaron Taylor-Johnson would become the next James Bond.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, the Bullet Train and Kickass actor was heavily linked to replace Daniel Craig, who stepped away after five movies as 007, and was even thought to have been offered a contract. But since those rumours, there has been radio silence over the franchise.

Now, after one of Amazon MGM Studios’ top executives told fans to be “patient” and wait for James Bond’s future to be properly mapped out, it is seeming less and less likely that Taylor-Johnson, 34, will don the iconic tuxedo of MI5’s most well-known agent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, his official odds to take the role have worsened, had gone as low as 10/11, according to betideas.com. That being said, he is still the favourite for the role, ahead of James Norton (3/1) and Callum Turner (4/1).

Spokesperson Lee Astley said: “The next Bond film rumour mill find itself in full operation once again and we’ve seen big movement in the market. Aaron Taylor-Johnson was a strong favourite at 4/11 to take over from Daniel Craig but has now drifted to 10/11, with Callum Turner emerging as a big contender, shortening into 4/1 from 8/1.

“Behind the cameras, previous director Sam Mendes is 18/1 from 12/1 after reportedly taking himself out of the running, with 'All Quiet on the Western Front' director Edward Berger seeing his odds narrow from 11/8 from 5/1.”

Here are the full odds for the next James Bond:

Aaron Taylor Johnson 10/11

James Norton 3/1

Callum Turner 4/1

Aaron Pierre 9/2

Rege-Jean Page 6/1

Henry Cavill 6/1

Damson Idris 6/1

Harris Dickinson 7/1

Paul Mescal 8/1

Dev Patel 9/1

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd 9/1

Cillian Murphy 10/1

Sope Dirisu 10/1

Richard Madden 10/1

Theo James 12/1

Tom Hardy 12/1