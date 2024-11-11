Merry Saltzman passed away at her home in California after battling cancer, her father Harry Saltzman produced the first nine James Bond films.

Merry Saltzman’s late father Harry Saltzman passed away of a heart attack at the age of 78 whilst he was visiting Paris. Merry is survived by her life partner Larry Lang and her brother Steven. She did have two other siblings Christopher and Hilary but they both predeceased her.

In 1994, the Los Angeles Times announced the death of Merry Saltzman’s father Harry and reported that “Moving to Britain, Saltzman launched the Bond series in the 1960s with co-producer Albert R. Broccoli. Their hits, mostly with Sean Connery as Agent 007, included “Dr. No,” “Goldfinger,” “From Russia With Love,” “Thunderball,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” and “The Man With the Golden Gun.”

“The partnership dissolved in the mid-1970s and Broccoli retained the rights to the lucrative series.”

Merry Saltzman was born on December 21, 1946, her mother was Tanya, the first of her late father Harry’s three wives. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Although she inherited our father’s creative spark, she chose a quieter life outside Hollywood’s spotlight, finding happiness in simpler moments and sharing her warmth with everyone around her.”

Merry Saltzman worked as an associate producer on Mermaid Down in 2019. She revealed that she had secured the rights to a project and parody called James Bond: The Musical that was set to either open on Broadway or Las Vegas, but it never happened.

When she was growing up, Merry Saltzman spent time on the set of James Bond movies and mixed with the likes of Ian Fleming, Sean Connery and Ursula Andress. Sean Connery starred in seven James Bond films between 1962 and 1983, including ‘From Russia with Love,’ ‘Goldfinger, ‘Diamonds Are Forever,’ and ‘Never Say Never Again.’