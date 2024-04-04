James Bond: Monty Norman, composer of iconic 007 theme song, left £6.5m in his will following death aged 94
The man who gave James Bond his distinctive theme tune left £6.5m in his will.
Monty Norman died at the age of 94 in July 2022 following a short illness. He was best known for composing the famous flourish heard in all James Bond films since 1962’s Dr. No.
According to The Sun, probate documents showed that he left an estate totalling £6,452,747 net value. The gross value of the estate was £6,536,065.
Norman notably won a High Court claim against The Sunday Times in 2001 after the newspaper published a story in which it was claimed that he did not create the Bond theme tune. The composer was awarded £30,000 in damages from the paper.
It comes as speculation over the next Bond instalment runs rife over the internet. Marvel star Aaron Taylor-Johnson was reported to have been “formally offered” the legendary role, with a contract reportedly drawn up, however there was no official confirmation from producers.
Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey is a fan favourite to pick up the original song for the newest film. She would follow in the footsteps of musicians such as Billie Eilish, Adele and Sam Smith to offer their talents to the famous franchise.
