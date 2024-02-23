Pamela Salem: EastEnders and Doctor Who actress who starred in James Bond film Never Say Never Again dies aged 80
British actress Pamela Salem - Miss Moneypenny in Never Say Never Again - has died at the age of 80.
Throughout her career, Salem starred in James Bond film Never Say Never Again as well as popular TV shows Eastenders and Doctor Who. Production company Big Finish, for which Salem reprised her Doctor Who role in audiobook form, confirmed her death, saying in a statement: "We are utterly heartbroken to confirm the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Pamela Salem."
The actress starred as Toos in The Robots of Death storyline in Doctor Who in 1977, before returning to the show as Professor Rachel Jensen in Remembrance of the Daleks in 1988. In the late 1980s, she featured in 37 EastEnders episodes as Joanne.
She would also go on to star in hit shows such as ER and The West Wing. Salem was also known to younger audiences at the time with her role in the children's TV show Into The Labyrinth.
In 1983, she starred alongside James Bond actor Sean Connery in Never Say Never Again, playing the role of Miss Moneypenny.
Her Big Finish producer David Richardson said: "Pamela Salem was lovely, and we all loved her. Whenever there was a Big Finish recording for her, she’d fly in from Miami on her own steam, without fuss or fanfare."
Actress Karen Gledhillm, who starred with Salem in Doctor Who, said: "Pamela was the kindest, most generous actor I have ever worked with. Back in the 80s on Remembrance of the Daleks (my first proper TV job), she took me under her wing. She led me through a wonderful but slightly daunting experience. We became friends, and whenever we met were always so pleased to see each other. She was so loved, so respected and will be so missed."
