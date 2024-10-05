Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eve Hewson recently played Amelia Sacks in the Netflix hit series The Perfect Couple, which also starred Nicole Kidman.

Happy James Bond Day 2024, I don’t need to tell James Bond fans that it is 62 years since Dr. No’s premiere. All the talk in recent years, months, weeks and days has been about who is going to be the next James Bond. After it was revealed that Daniel Craig would be stepping back from the role, rumours have been swirling over who could take over from him.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is still the favourite, but the bookies have updated their odds to include the likes of Paul Mescal and Harris Dickinson. A spokesperson for VegasInsider.com said: “Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been the favourite for months, but in spite of reports in March that the search for the next 007 was over, no official announcement has been made, so the guessing game continues. While Taylor-Johnson’s odds of becoming the next Bond remain strong, James Norton’s odds have strengthened and he moved past Henry Cavill as the second most likely option.

Could Eve Hewson or Michelle Keegan be the next Bond Girl? | Getty Images

“Additionally, two new actors have entered the top 10 since March: Harris Dickinson and Paul Mescal. Both Dickinson and Mescal have had multiple high-profile roles in the last few years, so it would not be a surprise to see them become the next James Bond.”

When it comes to the next Bond girl, actress Eve Hewson is the top contender. Gambling.com has revealed that Eve Hewson has odds of 6/4.

If you are curious about other actresses who could potentially be the next Bond Girl, they include Euphoria star, actress Sydney Sweeney, she has odds of 13/8, Duchess actress Charlotte Kirk has odds of 7/4. Charlotte Kirk told The Sunday Express that"I really like your readers, but I don’t want to have to kill anyone! Nothing is a hundred per cent, but it will just be an honour."

Former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan has also been linked to James Bond, and other names include Jodie Comer, Kaya Scodelario, Molly Gordon and Grace Van Dien.