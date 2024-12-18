A plethora of actors are in the running to become the next James Bond, but for months one Hollywood star has stood out as the favourite.

Although his odds have fallen in the past couple of weeks, many people think Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the most likely candidate to get the role. According to reports, the Avengers: Age of Ultron star met with Amazon MGM Studios executives earlier this year, and may even have been offered the job to become 007.

But it’s been all quiet on the MI6 front since then, with one studio chief urging Bond fans to be “patient” while they cook up their plans for the future of the franchise. But that’s like telling a room of schoolkids that the next person to laugh gets sent out of class - you’re not going to stop them when they get worked up.

Taylor-Johnson, 34, has now been doing the rounds to promote his new movie, Kraven The Hunter. It’s the next installment in Sony’s anthology of dreary Spider-Man spin-offs, none of which feature the web-head and none of which have been critically acclaimed. By all accounts, this movie is no different - but Taylor-Johnson still has to go around doing interviews and pleading TV viewers to go and see the film.

Appearing on Good Morning America, the actor had to start dodging bullets early, as he was asked about donning the tuxedo and becoming Bond in the near future.

“I love slipping on a tuxedo,” he said. The presenter pressed him on whether he would wear one as 007, to which Taylor-Johnson said: “Do you know what - I wear a tuxedo in this [Kraven the Hunter]. You should come see this movie. Honestly, it’s got a ton of action and it’s a thrill ride honestly.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he added: “I would say come see Kraven because that’s what’s out this weekend and it’s not going to disappoint. I promise you that, guys.”

Many stars who audition for the role of James Bond end up doing screen tests before a decision is made; Daniel Craig had one and so did Henry Cavill in the early 2000s. Craig was eventually given the part and starred in five movies, the last one being 2021’s No Time To Die.