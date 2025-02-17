An actor who skyrocketed in popularity thanks to a recent ITV drama has dismissed speculation he's being lined up as the next James Bond.

The star of Bob Marley: One Love had been named as the favourite to take over the role of 007 from Daniel Craig by bookmakers - but says he's baffled by the rumours.

Speaking to TV presenter Alex Zane at the Bafta film awards in London last night (February 16), actor James Norton described the rumours as “clickbait” by the media. But our speculation comes from solid foundations.

Not only do the bookies have him tipped for the role, but fans spotted a clue in his recent ITV drama, Playing Nice. There was a scene in the series where all the other characters were wearing tuxedos, while Norton’s character was not.

James Norton starred as Pete Riley in the ITV drama series Playing Nice. | ITV

Actors are reportedly forbidden from wearing tuxedos in other projects when they’ve been cast as 007.

On the red carpet, Norton said: “Whoever is deciding on these odds needs to get a new job. It’s so weird and bemusing. Yet again it's based on pure speculation.

“It makes for a good clickbait moment in the media.

“I mean if that's not evidence to seal the deal [the tuxedo scene in Playing Nice], I don't know what is. I mean, it has nothing to do with the fact that the character felt uncomfortable wearing a tux and felt low key.

“That's obviously irrelevant. What can I say? Undeniable. You got me. Whoever spotted that, 10 points.”

Bond bosses are currently searching for an actor to replace Daniel Craig, who stepped down from the franchise following the release of 2021 film 'No Time to Die'.

Jennifer Salke, global head of Amazon MGM Studios, recently gave an update on the casting process revealing she's working closely with Eon Productions and producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson to find the best way forward. Speaking to the Guardian, she said: “There are a lot of ideas [about potential actors] that have popped up that I thought are interesting.

“I think there are a lot of different ways we can go. We have a good and close relationship with Eon and Barbara and Michael. We are not looking to disrupt the way those wonderful films are made. For us, we are taking their lead.

“The global audience will be patient. We don’t want too much time between films, but we are not concerned at this point.”

A number of other actors have been rumoured to be in the running to play Bond, including Bullet Train star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who was rumoured to have been handed a formal offer to take on the role. Taylor-Johnson even won the backing of former 007 Pierce Brosnan - who played Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002 - who insisted the 34-year-old movie star would be an excellent choice.