A Hollywood actor who has starred alongside the likes of Zendaya and Helena Bonham Carter is now the clear frontrunner to become the next James Bond.

The British actor is now the bookies’ favourite to be cast as the next 007... and it’s not even that close anymore.

Since Daniel Craig stood down from the role after 2021’s No Time To Die, speculation has been rife about who his replacement could be. For a time, Bullet Train star Aaron Taylor-Johnson was the lead candidate, with Amazon MGM Studios allegedly even offering him a contract.

But since that rumour broke almost a year ago, there has been no progress and Taylor-Johnson’s odds are dwindling, while another actor - who played a lead role in both Challengers and Netflix series The Crown.

Josh O'Connor wasn't even in the running to play Bond until very recently. | Getty Images

The actor in question is Josh O’Connor. The 34-year-old, born in Southampton, has risen dramatically in the odds of the bookies over the past week, taking the lead from Taylor-Johnson and fellow frontrunner Theo James, who stars in another Netflix series, The Gentlemen.

William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “The search for the next 007 is hotting up and Josh O’Connor has shot to the top of the ‘next James Bond’ market.

“The English actor has shortened into 8/11 for the role, after we laid as big as 4/1 and took several bets at that price. He precedes Theo James at 6/4 and Aaron Taylor Johnson at 2/1, who have both previously headed the market themselves.”

Last week, it emerged that Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie Tartt in the football sitcom/dramady Ted Lasso, had been turned down for the role.

These are the full odds for the next James Bond:

Josh O’Connor - 8/11

Theo James - 6/4

Aaron Taylor Johnson - 2/1

Paul Mescal - 6/1

Jack Lowden - 15/2

Callum Turner - 8/1

James Norton - 8/1