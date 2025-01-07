Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Mexican actor starred in the James Bond movie ‘Die Another Day’ with Pierce Brosnan.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Bond actor Emilio Echevarría has reportedly died at the age of 80. The actor passed away on Saturday January 4 and his death was announced by The Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences.

According to The Mirror a statement from the Academy read: “The AMACC regrets to announce the sad death of actor Emilio Echevarría, who forged an enormous career in film and theatre. He received three Ariel nominations for his participation as a supporting actor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Bond actor Emilio Echevarria who starred alongside Pierce Brosnan dies aged 80 | Getty Images

Emilio Echevarría was born on 3 July 1944 in Mexico City, Mexico. The actor began his career working in theatre but moved on to movies in the 1980s. He starred in several films before landing the role of Raoul in the James Bond movie Die Another Day (2002). The character Raoul was an intelligence operative and an ally of Bond.

Echevarría went onto star in the movie Babel (2006) and more recently The Chosen (2018) in which he received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He also starred in the Mexican TV series El encanto del águila and Mozart in the Jungle.

Tributes for the actor have been pouring in with screenwriter Guillermo Arriag leading the messages. On social media he wrote: “Sad news for those of us who loved and admired him. Emilio Echevarría has died. A tremendous actor and an even better human being. A dear friend. I had the privilege of collaborating with him on several productions. A great man.”

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now