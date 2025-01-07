James Bond actor Emilio Echevarria who starred alongside Pierce Brosnan dies aged 80
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
James Bond actor Emilio Echevarría has reportedly died at the age of 80. The actor passed away on Saturday January 4 and his death was announced by The Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences.
According to The Mirror a statement from the Academy read: “The AMACC regrets to announce the sad death of actor Emilio Echevarría, who forged an enormous career in film and theatre. He received three Ariel nominations for his participation as a supporting actor.”
Emilio Echevarría was born on 3 July 1944 in Mexico City, Mexico. The actor began his career working in theatre but moved on to movies in the 1980s. He starred in several films before landing the role of Raoul in the James Bond movie Die Another Day (2002). The character Raoul was an intelligence operative and an ally of Bond.
Echevarría went onto star in the movie Babel (2006) and more recently The Chosen (2018) in which he received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He also starred in the Mexican TV series El encanto del águila and Mozart in the Jungle.
Tributes for the actor have been pouring in with screenwriter Guillermo Arriag leading the messages. On social media he wrote: “Sad news for those of us who loved and admired him. Emilio Echevarría has died. A tremendous actor and an even better human being. A dear friend. I had the privilege of collaborating with him on several productions. A great man.”
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.