Next James Bond: Netflix star Josh O'Connor tipped to become 007 - but what do the bookies think?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
After Daniel Craig left the role at the end of No Time To Die in 2021, three years have passed and there has been no word about who could replace him. Now, with speculation rife about the actor who might become 007, a new name has entered the fray.
Netflix subscribers who have watched The Crown have been raving about this actor for ages now; if you haven’t seen the show, they will recommend it to you in the same way that people did with Breaking Bad, the Wire and the Sopranos all those years ago.
He played Prince Charles in the royal-centric streaming drama, and captivated fans with his performance. Now, the 34-year-old has found himself with a strong chance of becoming the next James Bond.
According to Hello! Magazine, Josh O’Connor is “the producer's top choice due to his charisma, charm, and ability to deliver sharp one-liners effortlessly,” and is rising in the bookies’ odds too. It comes
The gossip mag added: “A source close to the production described him as 'familiar but not too familiar' to audiences, fitting the criteria for a fresh yet recognisable Bond.”
Initial reports earlier this year suggested that Bullet Train actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson was the front-runner for the role, and rumours claimed he had even been offered a contract by Amazon MGM Studios. It is expected that whoever signs on will spend at least a decade making Bond movies.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.