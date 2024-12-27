Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Netflix’s most popular stars of 2024 is now in the running to become the next James Bond.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Daniel Craig left the role at the end of No Time To Die in 2021, three years have passed and there has been no word about who could replace him. Now, with speculation rife about the actor who might become 007, a new name has entered the fray.

Netflix subscribers who have watched The Crown have been raving about this actor for ages now; if you haven’t seen the show, they will recommend it to you in the same way that people did with Breaking Bad, the Wire and the Sopranos all those years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He played Prince Charles in the royal-centric streaming drama, and captivated fans with his performance. Now, the 34-year-old has found himself with a strong chance of becoming the next James Bond.

Josh O’Connor also starred alongside Zendaya in tennis movie Challengers. | AFP via Getty Images

According to Hello! Magazine, Josh O’Connor is “the producer's top choice due to his charisma, charm, and ability to deliver sharp one-liners effortlessly,” and is rising in the bookies’ odds too. It comes

The gossip mag added: “A source close to the production described him as 'familiar but not too familiar' to audiences, fitting the criteria for a fresh yet recognisable Bond.”

Initial reports earlier this year suggested that Bullet Train actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson was the front-runner for the role, and rumours claimed he had even been offered a contract by Amazon MGM Studios. It is expected that whoever signs on will spend at least a decade making Bond movies.