Playing Nice is a new psychological thriller starring Happy Valley actor James Norton.

The new ITV series aired on Sunday and continues tonight [Monday January 6]. Playing Nice sees James Norton star alongside Niamh Algar as they play a couple who discover a shocking truth about their son.

In the four-part series Pete Riley [James Norton] and wife Maddie [Niamh Algar] discover their son Theo was accidentally switched at birth with another couple's son after a huge hospital mix-up. The two couples now face the horrifying dilemma: do they keep the sons they have raised and loved, or reclaim their biological children?

Is the ITV series Playing Nice based on a true story?

No, the drama is not based on a true story however, it is based on the book of the same name by author J .P Delaney which was published in 2020. The best-selling author also wrote The Girl Before and The Perfect Wife.

Where is the ITV series Playing Nice filmed?

Playing Nice is set in Cornwall just like in the book. The village of Mevagissey was the exact location for the drama as well as the Jubilee Pool in Penzance. The picturesque village has been used as a filming location many times including for the 1979 Dracula movie and more recently the Bad Education movie in 2015 which starred comedian Jack Whitehall.

Mevagissey is a traditional Cornish fishing village, has a history that dates back to at least the 14th century. It’s famous for its fishing, crab catching and seafood restaurants as well as the St Austell Brewery Visitor Centre and the picturesque Charlestown Harbour which is a Grade II-listed harbour that was originally built to export copper and China Clay in the 18th century.

Playing Nice continues on Monday January 6 from 9pm and Sunday. It’s available to watch on ITV and catch up now on ITVX.

