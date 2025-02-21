Jeff Bezos wants to know who fans would want to see in the role of James Bond after it was announced that Amazon had gained creative control of the franchise.

The Amazon founder took to social media to ask fans for their opinions after it was confirmed that Amazon MGM Studios struck a deal with Eon Productions, run by Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, to co-own the franchise, which included handing over creative control to Amazon. It marks the first time that the famous film series that creative control has gone to someone outside the Broccoli family since the first James Bond film, Dr No, premiered in 1962.

Wilson said that decision will allow him to “focus on art and charitable projects”, while Broccoli said that she would be focusing on “other projects”. Albert “Cubby” Broccoli, step-father to Wilson and father to Broccoli, launched Eon Productions in 1961 alongside Harry Saltzman, which has produced the Bond franchise over the past six decades.

Bezos’ call out on social media comes amid speculation over the future of the 007 franchise, with no word on the future casting of the iconic British spy after star Daniel Craig confirmed that 2021’s No Time To Die was his final outing as Bond. Names such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill have been rumoured to be filling the role.

Amazon acquired the distribution rights to the film series in 2022. A joint statement from the Broccoli family and Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that they “have formed a new joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual property rights, and those parties will remain co-owners of the franchise”.

Wilson said: “With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future.”

Broccoli added: “My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli.

“I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of No Time To Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects.”

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said: “Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment.

“We are grateful to the late Albert R Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide.

“We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world.”