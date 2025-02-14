Two actors who are in the running to become the next James Bond may have just ruled themselves out - after being tipped for a different franchise instead.

It has been almost four years since the last James Bond film was released, which was Daniel Craig’s swansong as the character in No Time To Die. For the past couple of years, speculation has been rife about who could replace him.

A number of actors have entered the fray, from Aaron Taylor-Johnson - who was reportedly even offered a contract - to James Norton and Stuart Martin, the latter of whom has allegedly had discreet discussions with Eon Productions. Every Britsh actor under the sun has pretty much been linked with the role at one time or another.

Now, two actors who had been in the running could perhaps be opting for a different franchise, with bookies tipping them to appear in the new Harry Potter TV series instead. The TV series, being produced by HBO, may already have its Dumbledore with Oscar-nominated star John Lithgow reportedly in ‘final talks’ over the role.

According to betideas.com, Cillian Murphy and Paapa Essiedu are likely candidates to join him on the cast. Murphy, known for his roles in Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer, leads the race to play Lord Voldemort, while Essiedu is tipped to be cast as Professor Severus Snape.

Spokesperson Lee Astley said: “Harry Potter fans finally have something new to look forward to as TV series based on the infamous books is set to hit HBO in 2026. Strong rumours that John Lithgow is set to play Dumbledore have sparked conversations about who could appear in other major roles, and there are some star names in the running.

“Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy tops the pile of those in the running to play Lord Voldemort, heading the betting. Next in line are Jamie Campbell-Bower and Matt Smith.

“Meanwhile, it’s Paapa Essiedu who looks increasingly likely to assume the role of Professor Severus Snape, with the Emmy-nominated actor at the top of the market. He has a host of stars in his wake, including Adam Driver and Barry Keoghan.”