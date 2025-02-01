Stuart Martin: Scottish actor is hot favourite to become next James Bond, what films has he been in?
After portraying a gun-wielding tough guy with a knack for heists, Stuart Martin has unexpectedly found himself in the conversation as a potential successor to Daniel Craig as James Bond.
The 38-year-old Scottish actor, who remains a relatively lesser-known name compared to other candidates for the iconic role, has reportedly impressed industry insiders with his work over the past decade.
Martin is said to have already had discreet discussions with Eon Productions, the company behind the legendary spy franchise. Sources suggest he is now in “serious contention” to take on the role of the famed 007 agent.
If selected, Martin would be the first Scottish actor to play Bond since Sean Connery, the original star who first embodied the British secret agent in Dr. No (1962). Connery’s performance even led Ian Fleming to incorporate Scottish ancestry into Bond’s backstory - something which fans have longed for in a lead actor ever since.
Over the years, Martin’s name has gained traction among fans who point to his height, rugged looks, and relative anonymity as ideal qualities for the role.
Born in Ayr, Scotland, Martin gained recognition with his breakout role in Channel 4’s comedy-drama Babylon in 2014. He later starred in historical dramas Medici: Masters of Florence and Jamestown before achieving greater visibility as the lead detective in the Victorian crime series Miss Scarlet and The Duke.
His performance as the formidable Bradley Cage in Zack Snyder’s 2021 heist comedy Army of Thieves likely caught the attention of Bond producers.
To prepare for that role, Martin committed to an intense fitness regimen, giving up alcohol and training rigorously to perform action-packed stunts, including shootouts and high-adrenaline sequences involving vehicles. He shares two children with his actress wife, Lisa McGrillis.
