The cast is slowly coming together for the upcoming HBO Harry Potter television series, and producers may have just found their Dumbledore.

Double Oscar-nominated actor John Lithgow is reportedly set to sign on the dotted line to take on the legendary role, according to reports from Deadline. The outlet said that the 79-year-old actor is currently in the final negotiation stage to play the famous Hogwarts headmaster.

HBO did not confirm the reports, saying in a statement that details will only be confirmed “as we finalize deals”, adding: “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation.”

If he does take p the role, Lithgow would follow in the footsteps of Sir Michael Gambon and Richard Harris, who both portrayed the wise headmaster in the film series. Jude Law played a younger version of Albus Dumbledore in the prequel spin-off film series Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

Lithgow is an award-winning actor, having bagged five Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes and two Tony Awards among other major accolades. Three of his Emmy Awards came for his role on the sitcom 3rd Rock From The Sun, while also being awarded for his role in Dexter and as Winston Churchill in The Crown.

He has also been nominated for two Oscars. His first Supporting Actor nomination came in 1983 for his role in The World According to Garp, before being nominated again the very next year in the same category for Terms of Endearment.

The new Harry Potter television adaptation is reportedly set to hit screens in 2026, with filming to commence in summer 2025. Other stars rumoured to be attached to the project include Black Mirror and I May Destroy You star Paapa Essiedu and Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein, for the role of Severus Snape and Rubeus Hagrid respectively.