Doctor Who actor David Tennant has 11 toes, he says
David Tennant is one of the best-loved faces on television, with turns in Doctor Who, Harry Potter, Broadchurch and Rivals, as well as his video-call “real-life” comedy Staged with Michael Sheen, which lightened lockdown.
Now Metro has reported that he has confirmed that he has six toes on his right foot, after eagle-eyed fans on Reddit spotted that something did not look quite right.
“It’s sort of like a nubbin,” he told the newspaper, which is on the “little toe side” of his right foot.
Full photographic proof has not been submitted, but surely the Doctor would not tell a fib or indulge in a wind-up about something so serious.
Tennant’s next high-profile gig is hosting the Bafta awards, for the second year running, on February 16. He told Metro: “It’s a lovely thing to be asked to do and it’s a huge privilege, and it’s very giddy-making. But I’ve sort of got a bit of a free pass, because nobody expects me to be any good at it.
“It was a slightly mad thing to be asked to do, not something I ever aspired to or imagined would come my way. When you’re standing on that stage looking out at all the most famous people in the world, you just think: How did I end up doing this?”