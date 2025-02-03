A British TV star has confirmed that he has 11 toes.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Tennant is one of the best-loved faces on television, with turns in Doctor Who, Harry Potter, Broadchurch and Rivals, as well as his video-call “real-life” comedy Staged with Michael Sheen, which lightened lockdown.

Now Metro has reported that he has confirmed that he has six toes on his right foot, after eagle-eyed fans on Reddit spotted that something did not look quite right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Tennant

“It’s sort of like a nubbin,” he told the newspaper, which is on the “little toe side” of his right foot.

Full photographic proof has not been submitted, but surely the Doctor would not tell a fib or indulge in a wind-up about something so serious.

Tennant’s next high-profile gig is hosting the Bafta awards, for the second year running, on February 16. He told Metro: “It’s a lovely thing to be asked to do and it’s a huge privilege, and it’s very giddy-making. But I’ve sort of got a bit of a free pass, because nobody expects me to be any good at it.

“It was a slightly mad thing to be asked to do, not something I ever aspired to or imagined would come my way. When you’re standing on that stage looking out at all the most famous people in the world, you just think: How did I end up doing this?”