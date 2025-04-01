Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An actress has died at the age of 41 after her gallbladder ruptured and she then got blood poisoning.

Inas Al Najjar died on Monday, (March 31) in a hospital. She had fallen into a coma following a gallbladder rupture. Her health had recently deteriorated further due to blood poisoning, which was caused by the rupture.

News of the Tunisian star’s death has been confirmed by several Arabic news outlets, including Sky News Arabia. She died at Egypt’s 6th of October City.

Al Najjar had been acting since she was a teenager. Her career began in 1999 at the age of 16 when she appeared in the music video for Ya Tara by Egyptian singer Bahaa Sultan. Her appearance caught the attention of Egyptian director Muhammad al-Najjar, who cast her in the 2003 film Mido Mashakel.

She quickly became a familiar face in Egyptian cinema, and she had a career which spanned more than two decades. More recently, Al Najjar also starred in several television series. It included El Halangy, which was being screened this Ramadan.

Actress Inas Al Najjar has died aged 41 after suffering a gallbladder rupture, which led to her falling in to a coma and then developing blood posioning. Photo by Instagram/@inaselnagar_official. | Instagram/@inaselnagar_official

Fans and fellow stars have taken to social media to mourn the actress. Tunisian singer and actress Latifa wrote online that she had just visited the star in hospital and was hoping for he recovery.

Sharing a black and white image of the actress, she said: “The last time I saw you was yesterday. We had been living in hope. The doctors, too, were hopeful. But God's will happened. May God have mercy on you and grant your mother, your sister and all your family patience. To God we belong and to Him we shall return.”

Her death came a few days after her sister posted on the star’s official Instagram, @inaselnagar_official, describing her condition as critical. In a post on Thursday, (March 27), she wrote: “My sister Enas's condition is critical. I ask you to pray for her in the coming days. Please pray for her. May God heal her and wake her up from the coma.”