A family friend has spoken about the sad reason Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna doesn't talk about F1 legend's accident days after a rare health update was given for him.

The seven-time F1 world champion, who became synonymous with Ferrari in the early 2000s, was severely injured in a skiing accident in 2012 and hasn’t been seen since.

Schumacher, now aged 56, had been skiing with son Mick, who became an F1 driver himself in 2021 and now races in the FIA World Endurance Championship for Alpine, when the incident happened.

Not much information about the racing driver’s condition has been released since as his family, including his wife of 30 years Corinna, asking for privacy. But, just a few days ago a reporter who is believed to be close to the family, shared an update on the German’s health.

Felix Gorner said: “The situation is very sad. He needs constant care and is completely dependent on his caregivers. He can no longer express himself verbally.”

Now, another family friend has said why Corinna doesn’t speak publicly about the life-changing accident. Former F1 driver Christian Danner, has given another update when speaking to SpacesportSweden.

Michael Schumacher with his wife Corinna before his accident. | AFP via Getty Images

“Corinna and Mick don't talk about the accident. It's their way of handling the issue,” he said. "Last year in Monza I spoke to Corinna, sometimes a little bit to Mick. I've known Corinna ever since she was [former F1 driver] Heinz-Harald Frentzen's girlfriend, so it goes way back.

"Whenever we see each other, we say hello and we have a coffee together. It’s the Formula 1 family."

It is thought that only a very small close group of people, which includes Danner, are allowed to visit Schumacher or even know details of his condition.

Gorner added in his earlier statement: “Currently, there’s a maximum of 20 people who can approach Michael. They’ve always strictly protected his privacy, and that hasn’t changed.”

Schumacher has has been receiving constant medical care at their family home in Switzerland in the last 13 years.