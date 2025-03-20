Ex-Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan has died age 76, his family has announced.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan, who ran an F1 team bearing his name through the 1990s and early 2000s, confirmed last year that he had been diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer, which had spread to his spine and pelvis.

After selling the F1 team - which gave race seats to the likes of Michael Schumacher, Damon Hill and Giancarlo Fisichella over the years - to Midland Racing in 2006, Jordan remained a key part of the motorsport paddock, still attending races and later becoming a pundit for the BBC. He made the switch with the sport to Channel 4 when the broadcasting rights moved across.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Jordan’s family said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur.

Ex-F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has died age 76. | Getty Images

“He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20th March 2025 at the age of 76, after battling with an aggressive form of prostate cancer for the past 12 months. EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy and Irish charm everywhere he went.

“We all have a huge hole missing without his presence. He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow.”

Outside his F1 career, Jordan also had a role in BBC’s Top Gear show and was a co-owner of London Irish rugby club.