Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has revealed he was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

The 76-year-old, who never raced in F1 but ran the Jordan F1 team in the 1990s and early 2000s, opened up about being diagnosed with prostate and bladder cancer, which spread aggresively thoughout his body.

Saying he was inspired by cyclist Sir Chris Hoy - who was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 2023 - Jordan has urged others to get themselves tested as soon as they can.

Speaking to former F1 driver David Coulthard on the Scotsman’s Formula For Success podcast, he said: “We've kind of alluded to it David, over the shows. Way back in March and April, I was diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer.

“It spread into the spine and the pelvis, so it was quite aggressive. We've all heard about our wonderful friend Sir Chris Hoy, who is an absolute megastar, coming out and talking about illness such as like what I've got, but he's a far younger man.

“But this is a little message for all the anchors and everybody listening to this - don't wait or put it off. Go and get tested, because in life you've got chances and there is so much medical advice out there and so many things that you can do to extend your lifetime. Go and do it.

“Don't be stupid, don't be shy. It's not a shy thing - look after your body, guys.”

Despite never making it to the grid himself, Jordan raced in F2, F3 and even the Le Mans 24 Hours. He founded his eponymous F1 team in 1991, giving seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher his debut at the Belgian Grand Prix that season.

In 1999, the team launched a drivers’ title bid thanks to the magical drives of Heinz-Harald Frentzen, who was pipped to the post by Ferrari’s Eddie Irvine and eventual champion, Mika Hakkinen. The Jordan team was sold to Midland F1 in 2005 before changing its name the following year, with the Silverstone outfit representing one of the final great independent teams of the sport.