Who are Channel 4's Formula 1 presenters and commentators? Pundits who will cover British GP

David Coulthard is among F1 presenters used by Channel 4

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

The British Grand Prix will be shown live by Channel 4 this weekend.

The broadcaster provides highlights from qualifying and races throughout the season. However for the event at Silverstone, they will be carrying live coverage.

But who are the presenters, commentators and pundits?

Who are the presenters for F1 on Channel 4?

The lead presenter will once again be Steve Jones, who has worked on the programme since 2016. He will be joined in 2023 by a rotating cast of pundits and presenters include:

  • Lee McKenzie - interviewer and relief lead presenter
  • David Coulthard - co-presenter, co-commentator and lead analyst
  • Mark Webber - analyst and co-commentator
  • Alex Jacques - lead commentator
  • Ben Edwards - lead commentator, relief lead commentator
  • Eddie Jordan - analyst
  • Alice Powell - analyst
  • Billy Monger - analyst, co-commentator and paddock reporter
  • Lawrence Barretto - interviewer and relief lead presenter
