Formula 1 fans have been left heartbroken by a health update to legend Michael Schumacher.

The seven-time F1 world champion, who became synonymous with Ferrari in the early 2000s, suffered a skiing accident in 2012 and has been kept away from the public eye ever since.

Schumacher, 56, had been skiing with son Mick, who became an F1 driver himself in 2021 and now races in the FIA World Endurance Championship for Alpine, at the time of the incident. Information about the racing driver’s condition has been sparse ever since, with his family asking for privacy.

Now, a reporter who is believed to be close to the family, has shared an update on the German’s health - and it’s far from being good news.

Michael Schumacher is a seven-time Formula 1 champion - and considered by many to be the greatest racing driver of all-time. | Getty Images

Felix Gorner said: “The situation is very sad. He needs constant care and is completely dependent on his caregivers. He can no longer express himself verbally.

“Currently, there’s a maximum of 20 people who can approach Michael. They’ve always strictly protected his privacy, and that hasn’t changed.”

Schumacher has not been seen publicly since the incident, and has been receiving constant medical care at their family home in Switzerland. Only a select handful of people are allowed to visit him.

Among those few people is Jean Todt, who was team boss at Ferrari during Schumacher’s tenure. Speaking to La Repubblica recently, he said: “I see him regularly and with affection, him and his family. Our bond goes beyond the past work.

“It is part of my life, which today is very far from Formula 1.”