Tony Todd, who appeared in some of Hollywood’s most beloved horror franchises, has died aged 69.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the actor was known to fans for his role in horror flicks such as Candyman and Final Destination, he also appeared in popular television shows such as 24, The X-Files, Murder, She Wrote, and Law & Order.

His wife, Fatima, confirmed his passing to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, November 8. She said that her husband died at their home in Los Angeles on Wednesday (November 6) after a lengthy illness. His representative said that he died “peacefully” but did not disclose a cause of death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horror actor Tony Todd, who is best known as the titular killer in the Candyman franchise, has died aged 69. | Getty Images

Todd, who has over 200 acting credits to his name, is a cult figure for horror fans, most famously portraying the titular killer in the Candyman franchise. His Candyman co-star Virginia Madsen has paid tribute to the actor.

In a video posted to Instagram, the actress said: “I don’t know what to say right now. My beloved. May you rest in power sweet to the sweet in heaven. The great actor Tony Todd has left us and now is an angel. As he was in life. More later but I can’t right now. I love you. #candyman.”

Todd was also celebrated for his voice acting work in video games. His credits include Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, Black 4 Blood, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the latter of which earned him a Bafta Games Award nomination in 2023.

Fans have also shared their condolences. One said: “One last farewell to truly an underdog icon. Candyman was something else. RIP Legend!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “So incredibly heartbreaking. Loved him as Candyman, and he was so passionate and happy about being a voice actor for video game projects like Spider-Man and Indiana Jones. The world is going to miss this dude.”