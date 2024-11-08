Trevor Sorbie revealed he was battling bowel cancer on ITV’s This Morning just a few weeks ago.

The celebrity hairdresser has passed away after a battle with bowel cancer aged 75. Trevor Sorbie appeared on This Morning last month and explained he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer in June.

A post on social media read: “It is with heartfelt emotion that we share the passing of our esteemed founder, Trevor Sorbie. Trevor passed away peacefully with his family and beloved dog by his side

“Trevor's journey, marked by unparalleled creativity and kindness, has left an indelible mark on the world of hairdressing and beyond. From pioneering The Wedge five decades ago to establishing our first salon in 1979, Trevor's vision set new standards and continues to inspire generations.

'As we commemorate 45 years of Trevor Sorbie salons, we remain steadfast in upholding the passion, artistry, and dedication that he embodied. Trevor often reminded us to 'be bold, be different, but always do everything in good taste.

“His ethos of kindness, care, and excellence continues to guide us. He expressed immense pride in our team and confidence in our commitment to carrying forward his legacy.”

“Honouring Trevor’s wishes, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to support four charities: Marie Curie, Cancer Research UK, Rowans Hospice and My New Hair, all close to his heart. We also plan to celebrate his remarkable life and contributions with a special event next year and will share details in due course.

“Thank you for being an integral part of our community and for your continued support as we honour Trevor’s legacy. With gratitude, The Trevor Sorbie Team.”

The British hairdresser was born in Scotland and moved to London when he was 11. He started his hairdressing career after leaving school and worked for big names including Vidal Sassoon, Toni & Guy and John Frieda.

Trevor Sorbie has hair salons in Covent Garden, Brighton and Manchester as well as his own haircare range. His celebrity client list includes Paul McCartney, Helen Mirren, Rex Harrison, Mary Quant, and Mia Farrow.

The hair stylist is the creator of the infamous wedge haircut, a four-time British Hairdresser of the Year winner and was appointed an MBE in 2004.

