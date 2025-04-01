Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s been no shortage of drama in Netflix’s Temptation Island but there’s another burning question of the lips of viewers - does the host look like Ellen DeGeneres?

It’s not just the highs and lows of the couple’s relationships from Tempation Island which have got fans talking after the scandalous dating show aired in Netflix earlier this month.

As well as wanting to find out if Alexa Santamaria and Lino Troisi are still engaged after he popped the question during the final, as well as what actually happened between Grant Larsen and his ex-girlfriend Ashley Moore when he has took to his Instagram to say he was going to drop a ‘bombshell’ about him, and if there be another season, fans have also been asking why host Mark L. Walberg looks so much like Ellen DeGeneres.

There’s many postings about the striking similarity between the pair. There’s a Reddit thread called ‘Mark L. Walberg looks exactly like Ellen DeGeneres’. One fan commented and said “it’s uncanny”. Another person said: “I googled this to see if I was crazy, so thank you.”

So, just who is Walberg and does he have any relation to DeGeneres? Here’s all you need to know.

Temptation Island viewers have commented on the striking physical similarities between host Mark L. Walberg and Ellen DeGeneres. Photos by Getty (left) and Netflix (right). | Getty (left) and Netflix (right)

Who is Mark L. Walberg?

Walberg is a 62 year old American actor, television personality, and game show host. He’s best known for hosting Antiques Roadshow, and the game shows Russian Roulette on GSN and The Moment of Truth on Fox, as well as Temptation Island.

He has been married to fellow American actress Robbi Morgan, best known for the original cult classic Friday the 13th, since 1987. The pair have two children together, Morgan and Goldie.

Is Mark L. Walberg related to Ellen DeGneres?

As far as we know, the pair aren’t actually related, despite how much they lookalike. Neither of them have ever publicly addressed the similarities between them.

Walberg has, however, addressed another similarity he has to another famous face - the actor Mark Wahlberg, best known for films such as Ted, Flight Risk and The Family Plan. On his Instagram bio, he has written: “The TV host- not the actor with the hamburgers”, referring to Wahlberg’s family restaurant Wahlburgers.