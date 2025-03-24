Temptation Island's Grant Larsen has promised truth will come out this week - as he also admits the 'one thing' he hopes doesn't happen.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old reality star has certainly been raising eyebrows since he rose to fame earlier this month on Netflix’s revived dating show Temptation Island.

He entered the show with his now ex-girlfriend Ashley Moore, saying that he wanted to prove his loyalty to her. She was struggling to trust him as he had been unfaithful in the early days of their 18 month on/off relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly after moving in to their separate villas, however, he grew close to one of the single women who was also living in his villa, Natalie Cruz. It wasn’t long before the pair were intimate, and Ashley had to watch videos of their sexual encounters over in her villa.

At the final bonfire, she told him she wanted to end their relationship for good. Out in the real world, they ended up rekindling their romance - though they disagree on who approached who and initiated the reconciliation. Then, in the last week, since Netflix confirmed there would be no reunion episode Larsen told his Instagram fans he was going to “drop the biggest bombshell” about his ex.

In a video uploaded on Wednesday, (March 19), he said: “It’s no secret that I cheated on her, but there is a secret that she’s been hiding and she’s been hiding it well. . . I’ve been dying to share this with you guys.” He said he would give the details in a coming video, however by Friday, (March 21), he had changed his mind. “I said I was going to share some stuff, I’m not going to, it doesn’t matter anymore. I’m happy, I’m single, I’m enjoying my life and that’s it,” he said.

Temptation Island contestant Grant Larsen. Photo by Instagram/@grant_larsen_. | Instagram/@grant_larsen_.

But, on Sunday (March 23), he returned to his Instagram with a “surprise” for his followers. “This week, all the couples are going to go on a podcast together and we’re going to be able to talk freely with each other. . . . No-one can hide behind a screen, no-one can pretend that things aren’t as they are. It’s all going to be laid out finally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The caption of the video is: “No editing, no hiding behind screens, just real talk.” He has not, however, given details about which podcast the cast will be appearing on, and when it will be recorded and released. Fellow cast mate Brion Whitley commented with the fire emoji.

Larsen will appear alongside his ex Moore, while Whitley will be talking with his girlfriend Shanté Glover. They will also be joined by former couple Tyler Breshears and Tayler Byrd, as well as engaged couple Alexa Santamaria and Lino Troisi.

Over on his Instagram Stories, Larsen also admitted he’d never signed up for Temptation Island. He invited his fans to join him in a Q&A and ask them anything they wished. When one fan asked “if you could rewind time, what’s one thing you’d do over?” He replied “stay my a** away from Tempation Island”.

Later another fan asked the dad-of-one how he would handle it if his young daughter brought home a man like his past self in the future. Saying the question was “incredible”, he said: “For one, I hope that it doesn’t happen. I’m going to hope and pray it doesn’t happen. . . If it does, I’m going to have to remind her how I used to be, I’m going to have to try and guide her through it and hope she listens.”

* Check out exactly what happened between the other Temptation Island couples and watch the full season of Temptation Island now on Netflix.