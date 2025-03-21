Viewers have been hooked on the brand new season of Temptation Island on Netflix, but will there be another one?

The hit dating show was revived by Netflix earlier this year, and saw four couples who were at a crossroads in their relationships decide to find out once and for all if they should be together or not be entering Temptation Island.

Once there, they moved in to two gendered villas where they are also joined by single men and women. The question was would they use their time to reflect on their current relationship and how they could make it better, or would they seek a new relationship? As host Mark L. Walberg puts it, “do you want to leave together, do you want to leave alone or have you connected with somebody new?”

Spoiler alert, some couples went one way and some couples went the other. Needless to say, there was plenty of drama in season one, from a threesome to an engagement. Now it’s been revealed which couples are still together and which aren’t, viewers have got one more question on their lips - will there be another season? And, if yes, can you apply to be on season 2? Here’s all you need to know.

Will there be another season of Temptation Island on Netflix?

Netflix hasn’t said whether there will be another season of Temptation Island or not, but considering the success of the first season we are hopeful there will be another one.

We know that season one was filmed in 2024 before airing earlier in March, so if another season is going to air next year it’s likely that filming will take place in the next few months.

Temptation Island on Netflix - will there be another season of hit dating show? Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

The application pages for couples who want to be on the show, and also singles who wish to see if they can tempt them, are closed at the moment, however, so this would suggest there’s no plans to film another season any time soon.

However, it’s quite possible that the application process will open in the coming days or weeks. Or, Netflix may have even filmed the second season back-to-back with the first season, which has happened with other shows.

We’ll update this page with more information when we have it, but at the moment we’ll take no news to be good news.

Can you apply to be on Temptation Island?

As explained above, there’s two diferent application pages for the show; one for the singles and one for the couples, but both are currently closed.

According to the show's executive producer, Trifari Williams, and the show's casting director, Doron Ofir, however, the casting process for the show is very thorough and they do make sure everyone they cast has a purpose.

Speaking to USA Network, Williams said: "We always want to know what your 'why' is in casting. Like, what's your 'why'? Why are you here? What brought you here? What led up to today?

"Once we cast the couples, we're also trying to match singles with those couples. It's not willy-nilly. It's not like ‘oh, just get eight hot guys and eight hot girls and then throw them in there.' No, it's ‘what are your interests, so that we can see if we have people that are compatible for you?'"

Ofir added that the application process is meant to "flush out the wannabes and sort of the fame seekers". While the application form is written for people who want to apply for themselves, it’s also possible to nominate someone. These types of applications are taken "very seriously" by Ofir. "[We get] parents and grandparents who are like 'I want you to meet my son.' It's so funny to think, but they know their family better than not," she said.

*Temptation Island is available to watch on Netflix now.