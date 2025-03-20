Temptation Island’s Grant Larsen has taken to his Instagram to drop a ‘bombshell’ about his ex-girlfriend Ashley Moore, after learning that Netflix won’t be making a reunion show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The now former couple, who had been in an on and off relationship for 18 months, entered the island hoping to deal with the issues created by Larsen’s infidelity. He said he wanted to prove his loyalty to Ashley - but shortly after arriving in his villa he formed a connection with single Natalie Cruz and Ashley was then forced to sit in her villa and watch multiple clips of the pair being intimate with each other.

She made up her mind there and then that the couple were no longer together. At the final bonfire, Ashley put her hand up and said “no, that’s OK,” when Grant attempted to greet her with a hug. Grant then said that he had “enjoyed chasing” Ashley for most of their relationship but he couldn’t do it anymore because she was “unobtainable.” He expressed his love for her and said he felt bad for hurting her, but added that he felt disrespected and belittled throughout their relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley told him she wished he had been honest with her before they came on the show and admitted to her that he didn’t have the ability to stay loyal to her. “You’re a serial cheater,” she told him. He said that he realised he had been “forcing” their connection for a long time and that they should have split a long time ago.

Grant then announced that he wanted to leave the island completely alone, despite forming a bond with Natalie. He wasn’t the only one who caught the eye of a new person in their villa, however, and Ashley said she wanted to depart with her new connection, Danny Spongberg. He appeared and said he wanted to leave with her too.

After leaving the island, however, Ashley and Danny decided to just be friends. Grant reached back out to Natalie and the pair began dating - but then he reached out to Ashley again and started dating her again too.

Grant Larsen and Ashley Moore, from Netflix's Temptation Island. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

He split with Natalie and rekindled with Ashley, and the pair dated for another two months before they realised their trust could not be repaired and their relationship wasn’t going to work. They both appear to be single now, but Ashley had been seen getting close to another single man from her villa who she also connected with, Logan Paulsen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We got back together for a little bit,” Ashley told Tudum when speaking of her ex-boyfriend Grant. “That was a s*** show.” She also claimed: “He cheated on Natalie with me.” However, she did add: “ I will give him credit. He did everything he could to try to fix it. But there just really wasn’t any coming back from everything that happened. I just couldn’t let it go, and I was never going to believe or trust that he really was going to change.”

Speaking about Ashley, who he described as a “fan favourite”, in the first of a three-part video series uploaded to his Instagram account yesterday (Wednesday March 19), Grant said: “It’s no secret that I cheated on her, but there is a secret that she’s been hiding and she’s been hiding it well. . . I’ve been dying to share this with you guys. You’ve been giving me hell . . . you’ve been judging me . . . I’m about to drop for you, Ashley fans, the biggest bombshell that you’ve ever seen.”

He went on to say that he hadn’t left the island with Natalie in a bid to not hurt Ashley any further, but denied that he had reached out to her after the show finished filming. Instead, he alleged that it had been the other way round and she had messaged him, “begging” for him back. But, he said he decided to pursue a relationship with Natalie, asking her to be his girlfriend.

In the second follow-up video, uploaded on Thursday (March 20), Grant said he saw Ashley in a bar when he was about a month into his relationship with Natalie and the pair began talking about where everything had gone wrong for them. He admitted to realising that he had feelings for both women and described how he was struck in a “triangle”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He claimed at the end of a two hour talk, during which both he and Ashley cried, she said to him ‘I wish you’d kiss me’, and he did. Saying he tried to be a “better man” after all that he had learned from the show he called Natalie afterwards and told her what had happened. She instantly ended their relationship.

The reality star went on to explain that he started therapy so that he could “fix” himself, after realising that he could not keep hurting women. During his therapy, he decided that he wanted to be with Ashley, even saying at one point “I knew I’d marry her one day”. After many weeks of working on himself and “making sure Ashley felt loved”, he asked her to be his girlfriend again - and she agreed.

This is where the second video ends, with Grant promising that in the third video he will explain what happened in their second attempt at a relationship, why it ended, and where they are with each other today. In the caption, he wrote: “Part 3 will be more telling with a surprise at the end. Stay tuned .”

We know, from the engagement announcement made by fellow Temptation Island couple Alexa Santamaria and Lino Troisi, that the show was filmed almost a year ago. So, it’s safe to say that quite a lot has happened between Ashley and Grant since then which we haven’t been aware of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, Ashley uploaded a video to her Instagram page of her lip syncing to a song by Tiffany Stringer called The National Anthem. The lyrics are: “Everybody wants a statement so here it is. He was a good guy, but he did some bad things. And he tried everything he could to make it up to me. I did most of my grieving while we were together and finally got the courage to leave. And of course, I wish him the best. . . But not more than me.”

Natalie and Ashley also appeared on a TikTok live video togetheron Wednesday, (March 19), in which Natalie said she had not spoken to Grant since he called her to tell her he’d cheated on her with Ashley. It would appear that the two women are friends, however, given that they appeared on the livestream together and have been posting supportive messages on each other’s Instagram pages.

Grant, who also made an appearance during the TikTok live but only got in to an argument with his former flames, later posted a video to his Instagram Stories to say he wasn’t trying to be “vindictive” and said he didn’t want Ashley to get “hate” - but said the only reason he was making the videos was because she refused to give him “one crumb of respect”.

But, in the third video, which was uploaded on Friday, (March 21), Grant did not “drop a bombshell” at all. Instead, he said he had decided not to share personal information about Ashley. “I said I was going to share some stuff, I’m not going to, it doesn’t matter anymore. I’m happy, I’m single, I’m enjoying my life and that’s it,” he said.

* Check out which of the other Temptation Island couples stayed together and watch the full season of Temptation Island now on Netflix.