Alexa Santamaria and Lino Troisi got engaged on Netflix’s Temptation Island - and now the couple have given a major update on their relationship on their Instagram pages.

The couple decided to enter Temptation Island, and live in separate villas full of single men and women, and put their relationship to the test because they had trust issues. But, by the end of the season they were one of two couples who left the island together.

In fact, they got engaged before they left. After they walked away from the final bonfire, in which they had already committed to each other, it was revealed that Lino had organised a romantic set up nearby, including a path lined with candles and flowers. He then proposed to Alexa. “From the first moment I saw you all those years ago, I knew you’d be mine,” he said, before getting on his knee. She joyfully accepted.

But, the show was filmed almost a year ago, so viewers have been wondering if the couple are still engaged or not. A week after the show aired on Netflix, the couple finally revealed the answer after teasing on Instagram for days that updates were coming soon when they were repeatedly asked by fans about their relationship status.

The answer is, yes, the couple are still engaged. They are planning their dream destination wedding in Sorrento, Italy, for autumn 2026.

Sharing a photo to their Instagram Stories of them both beaming at each other while Alexa shows off her ring to the camera, the couple wrote: “We’ve been waiting over 10 months to share this news with the world!”. The photo was shared on the evening of Wednesday March 19.

Temptation Island couple Alexa Santamaria and Lino Troisi. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

The same photo was shared to their main Instagram grids with a lengthy caption. It read: “From gym crushes to inseparable lovers . . . We can finally say WE ARE ENGAGED!!

“Going through an experience designed to test even the strongest of bonds only made our connection unshakable. We were risking everything - our relationship, our trust, and the future we had envisioned. But through every temptation, every doubt, and every vulnerable moment, our connection flourished, and the love we shared became even more evident.

“Together, we faced our fears, confronted our flaws, and chose each other . . . again and again.We have no words to explain just how grateful we are for all of you who have followed our journey, showering us with love and support. This is only the beginning of our love story, and we can’t wait to take all of you along with us.

“You’ve witnessed firsthand that no temptation is greater than true love. Because in the end, love will always win. We knew all along, there’s only one Lino, and there’s only one Alexa.”

For the foreseeable future, Alexa will be sorting out the wedding details while also completing her nurse practitioner’s program. The pair told Tudum that after Temptation Island, they know that whatever challenges arise, they always have each other’s backs. “Lino and I are a team,” Alexa says. “Every single word that we were both saying throughout the [experiment], we were thinking of the other person.”

The two made sure to get on the same page after filming ended while they discussed the highs and lows of their experience. “We did a little three-day vacation together in Hawaii with no phones, and we discussed everything,” she shares. “There was nothing for us to hide. Because we had that time together to lay everything out, our communication got better.”

The couple have used those new-found communication skills to navigate some familiar challenges since leaving the island. Recently, they moved again for Alexa’s job, but this time Lino had no problems with it. They have also come up with a clear plan for the future that works for them both. “I have entrepreneurial aspirations that align with Alexa,” Lino says. Once she finishes school and the two tie the knot, they’ll finally move one last time back home to Florida, where they can be close to family and plan to open a clinic together. Lino now describes their relationship as “indestructible”.

*Temptation Island is available to watch on Netflix now.