A reality TV star-turned-boxer has alleged that Molly-Mae Hague has agreed to a date with him - as she appears to rekindle her relationship with boxer ex Tommy Fury.

American star Chase DeMoor has claimed that he has sent flirty messages with the former Love Island star, as it seems that she is on holiday with her ex-fiancé, and fellow boxer, Tommy Fury with their two-year-old daughter Bambi in Dubai.

28-year-old Demoor has become a boxer since finding fame on two Netflix dating shows; Too Hot To Handle and Perfect Match. He has taken to his social media to post messages he alleges are between himself and Molly-Mae, age 25, after a dispute with Tommy's brother Roman over their Misfits boxing match, which will take place in Manchester, UK, later this month.

In a video, shared to both his Instagram and TikTok, Chase seemed to be goading Roman when he said after he had done with him he would be joining the family for Christmas because Molly-Mae had messaged him. “She loves me, what can I say, I’m part of the Fury family now. After I’m done with Roman he’s going to get disowned,” he said.

Alongside his video, DeMoor shared a screenshot of the supposed messages - but fans of influencer and mum-of-one Molly-Mae have have called the screenshot "so fake". Sources close to the Maebe founder have also told The Sun that the messages are not real.

In the messages, Chase appears to begin conversation, writing: "Hey beautiful, I’m in the UK, I know we didn’t really get a chance to see each other last time but I want to make it up to you". Molly-Mae allegedly replies: "Oh yh? How’s that babe?"

He says: "I’m thinking let’s get some Sushi and see where it leads. She responds: "You think it’s just going to be easy? But what dates? If I’m around, let’s do it. I’ve never been out with an American before. Think that’s where I’m going wrong x”, alongside a heart face emoji. Chase promises “you won’t regret it”, and she says "we'll see".

Fans, who have been hoping that Molly-Mae and Tommy, also 25, would get back together since they announced their shock split last August after five years together, were quick to shut down Chase’s claims. They believe that they can tell the messages aren’t real as they are not in Molly-Mae’s usual text style. One wrote: "This is so obviously fake" to which Chase replied: "Def not".

Another wrote: "Molly-Mae would not say ‘oh yh", while another added: "There’s no way Molly-Mae would say ‘yh’ like that, and she don’t talk like that". Chase, however, insists the messages are real. When another fan called the messages fake, he hit back with a simple question: "why?".

Another fan said there was a sign in how the messages looked which gave away that they had been made up: “The second circle photo of her is way smaller than the others because it’s been photo shopped,” they said.

The controversy comes as Chase, the holder of Misifts' heavyweight crown, hit back at Roman Fury, also 28, because he wanted the bout to be pro. Chase said last week: "He comes from a whole fighting family. It makes no sense why I should put my heavyweight influencer title on the line against a pro boxer where nobody else has had to do this.

"You can't tell me there's no bias in this. This is absolutely ridiculous. I'm gonna starch him either way, but I want his 0 on the line. Basically, you guys want me to put my title on the line to fight a professional boxer when KSI fought his brother a little over a year ago and did not have to do the same thing. Secondly, he's a professional boxer on BoxRec. Therefore, this should be sanctioned as a pro bout."