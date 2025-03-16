Are Molly Mae and Tommy Fury back together? Love Islanders appear to 'confirm' reunion as they both share snaps in Dubai on holiday
The influencer, 25, touched down in the UAE and swiftly shared pictures of the pair's daughter Bambi, aged two, playing in the sunshine. Just hours later, Tommy posted his own gallery showing their tot playing in the same hotel pool as he added the word: "Dream."
The reunion comes after Molly-Mae spoke candidly about the challenges in their relationship including Tommy's drinking, which contributed to their split in August. They were seen accompanied by a nanny as they jetted on an early morning flight from Manchester Airport.
She tagged her Dubai location alongside a sweet snap showing toddler Bambi decked out in a pink top and matching sandals. She then hinted at Tommy's presence with an image of three drinks on a table before she headed off for an ice cream.
Boxer Tommy then confirmed their family trip with his own images, showing Bambi paddling in the pool before she sat in a huge pink rubber ring. A fan took to TikTok to share a snap of the pair at the airport.
The pair were seen either side of baby Bambi as they strolled through Departures. After five years together, Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split up in August 2024.