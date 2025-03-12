Danny Jones was photographed with wife Georgia Horsley on a walk in the park.

Danny Jones celebrates his birthday today on March 12, but it is unlikely that he has very big celebrations planned. He was spotted out for a walk in the park with his wife Georgia Horsley for the first time after he allegedly had a ‘drunken kiss’ with Love Island star Maura Higgins at the BRITs.

Maura Higgins flew to LA last weekend for a photoshoot but a friend told The Mirror that“Maura is a tough character but the reaction to events of the last week has been utterly relentless, and it’s fair to say it’s taken its toll. She has found all of this very difficult to navigate. She appreciates she’s in the public eye and there is extra interest around her, but the abuse is off the charts, and people need to calm down.”

After Maura Higgins showed photographs of her outfit at the BRITs, she was inundated with positive comments from famous friends about her look. Zara McDermott said: “Beyond insane,” followed by a red heart emoji and fellow Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague wrote: “Think this could be my favourite ever.”

Despite these positive comments, Maura Higgins also received negative comments and one person wrote: “Maura you never, I thought you were better than that 😢😢,” whilst another wrote: “Wheres the integrity and morality…”

McFly’s Danny Jones married former Miss England Georgia Horsley in 2014 and they share a son together, Cooper. Danny Jones won the 2024 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and beat the likes of Coleen Rooney and Reverend Richard Coles. Maura Higgins also appeared in the 2024 series of the show.

According to reports, Georgia Horsley has been lined up to appear in Celebrity Big Brother, but this has not been confirmed. A TV insider told The Sun that“CBB bosses know how to hook an audience and it would be must-watch TV.

“There’s no doubt that Danny and Maura would be watching through cracks between their ­fingers if Georgia gave a warts-and-all account of her reaction on the night and afterwards.

“Producers are cutting it fine, however, and they need to agree a deal. The series starts next month.”