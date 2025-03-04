Molly-Mae Hague revealed that she has been involved in an accident which took place during a horse riding lesson.

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague revealed to her YouTube followers that she is “taking a pause” on horse riding lessons after being left “literally black and blue” after a “really bad fall” from a horse. The accident took place during a riding lesson at Somerford Park in Cheshire.

Molly-Mae Hague said: “As for the horse riding, I actually had a really bad fall recently off a horse, which was really quite shocking because obviously like at the stage that I’m at with my riding like I’m like a beginner and I’m really just learning. And the kind of fall that I actually had off the horse recently was not the kind of fall that you would expect to have like at this stage of learning that I’m at.”

“I was literally black and blue”: Molly-Mae Hague speaks out about being thrown from a horse. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Molly-Mae Hague went on to say that the accident which was “really quite bad” had been caught on film and she explained that “We’re not really sure how I was okay because the fall was actually caught on camera and when I watch it back I'm like ‘how am I okay? Like how did I get up from that? I was literally black and blue. Like my bum, I cannot even.”

Molly-Mae also said: “Thank god I was wearing a body protector and I was obviously wearing a helmet, so I was okay.”

There has recently been speculation that Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury might have reunited romantically. The couple reportedly enjoyed a romantic getaway at Estelle Manor, a luxury hotel and country club. It is surrounded by 3000 acres of parkland and gardens and the hotel and private members’ club is set in a Grade-II listed landmark house on a 85-acre Oxfordshire estate.

Estelle Manor has fast become the place to go when it comes to the rich and famous, reported famous fans include Angelina Jolie, Rebel Wilson, and Sophie Turner.