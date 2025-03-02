It would seem that Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury may be rekindling their relationship.

According to reports, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury could be back together. The Sun reported that the couple spent Valentine’s Day at a luxury hotel Estelle Manor. A source told The Sun on Sunday that“Molly and Tommy were seen canoodling over Valentine’s Day, looking very loved up.

“It confirms what friends have been saying for a while, that they’re officially back together.

“It’s a place they have visited before and one of Molly’s most loved getaways. They have precious, positive memories there.

"Taking photos is banned, so they could spend time together as a couple without fearing being pictured by fans.

“Their reconciliation away from there has all been captured for the second instalment of Molly’s Prime Video series and until then they fully plan to keep their relationship under wraps.”

Where did the couple stay?

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury reportedly stayed at Estelle Manor, a luxury hotel and country club in Oxfordshire. It is surrounded by 3000 acres of parkland and gardens and the hotel and private members’ club is set in a Grade-II listed landmark house on a 85-acre Oxfordshire estate.

Estelle Manor has fast become the place to go when it comes to the rich and famous, reported famous fans include Angelina Jolie, Rebel Wilson, and Sophie Turner.

When did Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury split up?

The couple, who have a daughter Bambi, announced their split on August 14, 2024. In the statement on her Instagram stories, Molly-Mae Hague wrote: "I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority."

Molly-Mae thanked her fans for their support and also wrote: "You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all. Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right."