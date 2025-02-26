Netflix has today (Wednesday February 26) has released the official trailer and air date for the new series of Temptation Island US.

The news comes shortly after ‘Montoya, por favor’ - one of the most talked about moments in the world from the Spanish version of Temptation Island - broke the internet.

In this brand new season of Temptation Island, coming to Netflix, viewers can expect to see emotions run high when four couples, each at a crossroads in their relationship, head to Temptation Island to put their love to the ultimate test as they agree to live separately with a group of singles of the opposite sex. They then go on dates with the singles, and other face various challenges which really test the strength of their relationships.

The series, which has the tagline ‘new paradise, same desires’, will be hosted by popular American talk show host and TV personality Mark L. Walberg. The synopsis on Netflix reads: “In this spicy update to the hit reality series, four couples test their relationships by shacking up with eligible singles on a tropical island.”

The question is will the choices they make push the couples closer together or farther apart into the arms of a new lover? As host Mark L. Walberg puts it in the trailer, “do you want to leave together, do you want to leave alone or have you connected with somebody new?” He adds: “This journey is meant to give you answers to the questions you brought to the island - are you truly mean to be together or not?”.

The trailer, which you can watch below, teases plenty of sexy moments, but also lots of emotional and painful moments, so could we be in for a second ‘Montoya, por favor’ viral moment? We’ll have to wait until the series airs to find out. But, just exactly how long do we have to wait, and what does the trailer reveal? Here’s all you need to know.

Temptation Island US is coming to Netflix - here's the air date and the trailer. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Yes, there is. You can watch it below.

There are ten hour-long episodes.

The show will air on Wednesday March 12. All ten episodes will air on the platform on this day.