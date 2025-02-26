The star of a popular reality TV show is being sued for sexual battery after allegedly trying to pressure a woman into having sex with him.

Gary King, star of one of Bravo’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht, is being sued by one of the show’s former make-up artists following the supposed 2022 incident.

Samantha Suarez has filed a lawsuit claiming First Officer King, who has been one of the show’s main stars since 2021, tried to force her to sleep with him. The suit was filed on Tuesday, (February 25), with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles.

She said the supposed incident occured when asked her bring a snack to him in his hotel, which was reported back in August 2023. According to the suit, King asked Suarez to sleep with him in his bed and also allegedly told her that her then boyfriend Grey Duddleston, who was a camera operator on the show, didn’t have to know about it..

When Suarez brought the snack to King, who is said to have been under the influence of alcohol after completing interviews in the show, he supposedly tried to restrain Suarez when she tried to leave. She then had fight him off and rush to the door.

At that time, she received a phone call from another cast member which allegedly caused him to stop. He did, however, also allegedly follow her as she made her way down the hall in the hotel. King is said to have grabbed Suarez from behind and asked her what was wrong repeatedly while rubbing her back and “smirking.”

In the lawsuit, Suarez gave more details about what happened during the incident, which she said left her fearing she was about to be raped by King. She says that when she tried to leave his room, King, who was only wearing underwear, grabbed her and restrained her by the upper body and arms. She said she started trying to fight him off, but he slammed the door shut with both hands, putting his full weight into door and blocking her way out.

Gary King, star of one of Bravo’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht, is being sued by one of the show’s former make-up artists following a supposed incident in 2022 where she claims he tried to pressure her in to having sex with him. Photo by Bravo. | Bravo

At this time, another crew member happened to call her - a phone call she quickly answered. It was then that she said King let her go because he realised another crew member could hear what's going on.

Duddleston then reported the incident after Suarez told him what happened. There was a meeting the next day between Suarez and multiple producers, according to the lawsuit. A showrunner allegedly sent Suarez an email later the same day saying that King had admitted to Suarez’s allegations and telling her that had been warned that he would be fired if another similar incident occurred.

Duddleston later allegedly saw King “untie the bikini tops of two female cast members without their consent, make lewd remarks to a female audio technician, and grab the genitals of two male camera operators,” the complaint states. When Duddleston reported that over the crew walkie-talkie system, he was investigated for “inappropriate use of the walkie-talkie system”. He and Suarez were then fired but no action was taken against King, as written in the lawsuit, which also also alleges that Suarez and Duddleston were put on a “do not hire” list after their dismissal.

Suarez is suing for sexual battery, hostile work environment, retaliation and wrongful termination. She is said to be seeking “big damages”, but no information about the specific amount of money she is looking for has been revealed. King, 36, Bravo, NBCUniversal, Mountain View Productions, 51 Minds, 51 Minds Entertainment, Endemol Shine US Office, Endemol USA Holding, Inc. and DOES 1-50 are all listed in the lawsuit.

Bravo previously addressed Suarez’s allegations in a statement to Rolling Stone in 2023, saying: “Bravo is committed to maintaining a safe and respectful workplace for cast and crew on our reality shows. We require our third-party production companies to have appropriate workplace policies and trainings in place and a clear process on how to report concerns. The concerns Ms. Suarez raised in July 2022 were investigated at that time and action was taken based on the findings.”

King, meanwhile, previously said he was innocent and denied Suarez’s claims. “I know [that I did nothing wrong], and I know the truth but it still hurts when people will tell lies to bring you down,” he wrote via Instagram in August 2023, while filming the fifth season of the show. He has not spoken out on the allegations recently.

King debuted on Below Deck Sailing Yacht in Season 2, which followed the crew as they sailed on a 177-foot yacht to Croatia. He's also been the First Officer on each season since then where they have sailed to Menorca, Spain, Sardinia, Italy and Ibiza, Spain.