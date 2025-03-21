Lino Troisi proposed to Alexa Santamaria at the final of Temptation Island - but he wasn’t the only one who nearly got down on one knee.

There were four couples who decided to put their relationships to the test by travelling to Temptation Island. Once there, they separated and moved in to two villas, where they were joined by single men and women to find an answer to the question - is the grass greener on the other side?

At the end of the experience, there was a final bonfire where the couples decided if they wanted to continue to be together or not out in the real world, or start a new relationship with one of the singles they met in the villa, or leave the island completely alone.

There were two couples who decided they wanted to remain together and two who decided to split. One of those couples, Lino Troisi and Alexa Santamaria left engaged after Lino surprisingly got down on one knee after they committed to each other over the bonfire.

The show was filmed around a year ago, but Lino and Alexa thrilled fans on Wednesday, (March 19), by taking to Instagram to confirm they are still together and planning their wedding today.

But, what fans don’t know is Lino wasn’t the only man planning to pop the question to his girlfriend on the show - although sadly the engagement didn’t go quite to plan.

Temptation Island star Grant Larsen (pictured) has revealed he bought a ring for his girlfriend Ashley Moore and was planning to propose. Photo by Instagram/ @grant_larsen_. | Instagram/ @grant_larsen_

After Netflix announced there would be no reunion show, much to the disappointment of fans, all of the Temptation Island participants have been taking to their Instagram pages to share their own updates. Grant Larsen promised to share a bombshell about his ex-girlfriend Ashley Moore.

The couple have had a complicated relationship. They entered the island because Ashley was struggling to get past Grant’s infidelity as he had cheated on her when they first got together. He said he wanted to prove his loyalty to her - but shortly after arriving in his villa he formed a connection with single Natalie Cruz. Ashley was then forced to sit in her villa and watch multiple clips of her boyfriend having sexual encounters with Natalie.

The pair ultimately split at the final bonfire, but out in the real world the couple rekindled their relationship. Grant and Ashley disagree on the specifics of how they came to get back together - each claiming that it was the other who pursued them - but they do both agree that they did give their relationship another go.

They ultimately broke-up again, and are currently separated. But, in the final part of a three-part video series uploaded to his Instagram over the last three days, Grant has revealed that he actually planned to propose to Ashley.

“I was dating Ashley, I bought her a ring, I thought I would propose . . . I was kind of just waiting for her to be vulnerable and open and let me back in and she didn’t, and that’s her right and that’s fine. We broke up, it got a little crazy.”

The reality star also said he had decided against sharing personal information about Ashley. “I said I was going to share some stuff, I’m not going to, it doesn’t matter anymore. I’m happy, I’m single, I’m enjoying my life and that’s it,” he said.

This is despite him saying in one of his previous videos that he would drop “the biggest bombshell that you’ve ever seen” about her. He’d also said: “It’s no secret that I cheated on her, but there is a secret that she’s been hiding and she’s been hiding it well. . . I’ve been dying to share this with you guys.”

It’s not clear if Ashley knew that Grant had been planning to propose to her. She has not posted on her Instagram page since Grant uploaded his third and final video. She previously responded to his first video, where he claimed he would reveal a bombshell about her, by pisting a video to her Instagram page of her lip syncing to a song by Tiffany Stringer called The National Anthem.

The lyrics are: “Everybody wants a statement so here it is. He was a good guy, but he did some bad things. And he tried everything he could to make it up to me. I did most of my grieving while we were together and finally got the courage to leave. And of course, I wish him the best. . . But not more than me.”