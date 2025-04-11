Bon Jovi Dead or Alive? The truth behind rumours and trending stories

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“Bon Jovi dead” is trending in the UK - here’s why.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently trending in the UK is the phrase “Bon Jovi dead” along with people questioning whether the band or indeed the lead singer, Jon Bon Jovi is still alive. We can confirm there have not been any reports of the American rock band or its front man having met their demise.

The rumours are likely to have begun following the death of artist Ioannis Vasilopoulos earlier this week. On Thursday (April 10), numerous news outlets reported on Vasilopoulos’ passing, citing his work for Bon Jovi, along with other musical greats including Deep Purple and Lynard Skynard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His family released a statement saying: "We announce with heavy hearts the passing of Ioannis, our beloved artist, husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He has left us for the great beyond. We find comfort in knowing he is reunited with his father, mother, family, and friends.

“The outpouring of love for Ioannis and his work is a great comfort. Ioannis wanted to do so many new things, and as a family, we have been tasked with continuing his work. His energy will live on through his incredible art. His bright smile and child-like excitement live on in his works. Ioannis will undoubtedly be remembered as one of rock's all-time great artists."

However, headlines including “Bon Jovi and Deep Purple legend dies aged 66” and “Bon Jovi legend tragically dies at 66” may have caused confusion among the casual reader, leading to fears it was one of the band members who had died.

Jon Bon Jovi illness

Last year, Jon Bon Jovi shared details of his health battle saying "every day is a struggle". During a Q&A session in April 2024, ahead of a screening of docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, the singer said: “What you saw on film was shot last March in that scene when I couldn't sing well, or two years ago when I was on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm well into the recovery. I'm more than capable of singing. It's just that for me, the bar is two-and-a-half hours a night, four nights a week, before I say we're going to go and do any shows."

He added: “So, I'm well back on the road to recovery, not a day of it’s easy. Every day is a struggle, but I'm more than capable of doing it again.”