Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi has been praised after helping to save a woman from jumping off the ledge of a bridge.

Jon Bon Jovi could be seen on camera helping to persuade the woman to step off the ledge of the bridge in Nashville. The Livin' on a Prayer singer stopped to save the unidentified woman on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the incident happened on Tuesday night (10 September) while the 62-year-old was filming a music video on the walkway. In the clip, which was shared by local police, Bon Jovi can be seen approaching the woman with a member of his entourage.

He then leans in over the side railing before edging closer to the woman before he then heroically hoists her up over the railing and embraces her. Officers responded to the scene, with Nashville PD Chief John Drake applauding the actions of the star, saying: “It takes all of us to help keep each other safe”.

A post to the PD's social media said: “A shout out to Jon Bon Jovi and his team for helping a woman in Nashville on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge Tuesday night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety.”

The video of the incident was posted to YouTube but was later removed. Representatives for Bon Jovi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.