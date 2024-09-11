Dave Grohl announced he has become a father to a baby girl outside of his marriage.

The Foo Foo Fighters’ singer admitted to fathering a child outside of his marriage. Dave Grohl, 55, shared a statement on Instagram which read: ”I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage", he wrote in the post. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.

“I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together. Dave.”

The former Nirvana drummer has been married to wife Jordyn Blum since 2003 and the couple share three children Violet, Harper and Ophelia. Although the news has shocked his fans who have been left feeling disappointed, he isn't the first celebrity to father a child after having an affair.

Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger had an affair with his housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena whilst married to his then wife Maria Shriver. The actor’s fifth child Joseph Baena was born in 1997 with his mother keeping his identity a secret for the first eight years of his life. Maria Shriver filed for divorce after the truth came out in 2011.

Tristan Thompson famously cheated on long-term partner Khloe Kardashian whilst she was pregnant with their first child True. It then came to light that the NBA star had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols whilst he and Khloe were expecting their second child via a surrogate.

Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood welcomed two children, Scott Eastwood and Kathryn Eastwood with flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves whilst he was in a long term relationship with Sondra Locke.

