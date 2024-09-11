The Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl, 55, has announced that he has become the father to a baby girl born “outside of my marriage.”

In a statement posted on Instagram, Dave Grohl said: “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.” The statement ended with Dave Grohol’s name Dave.

The Foo Fighters Live Instagram account shared Dave Grohl’s statement on their instagram and said: “A non-band announcement from Dave via his official Instagram.

“Please give the Grohl family and all directly involved parties the space to navigate this very personal matter. We as a fan account have nothing to add.

“We understand how upsetting this may be, but please refrain from any frivolous speculation about anyone’s identity.”

Dave Grohl with his wife Jordyn Blum and daughters Violet Grohl and Harper Grohl back in 2010 | Getty Images

Dave Grohl is married to former model Jordyn Blum, they first met over 20 years ago in 2001 and married in 2003. They are parents to three daughters, Violet, 18 Harper. 15 and Ophelia, who is 10.

Dave Grohl met Jordyn Blum two years prior to their wedding at Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar in West Hollywood. When Dave Grohl was interviewed by Elle magazine in 2007, he said: "When I first met my wife, we went out on a few dates and I decided that I wasn't ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling."

He then revealed that he changed his mind and said: "After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, 'Oh, I never thought I'd hear from you again.'

Former model and MTV producer Jordyn Blum appeared alongside the late Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister in the music video for Dave Grohl’s ‘White Limo,’ which is a track which appears on Foo Fighters’ 2011 album Wasting Light. According to People, “Blum also co-directed the band’s 2002 Walking a Line music video, which features behind-the-scenes footage of the Foo Fighters on tour. In fact, a 2003 NME article even referenced Blum as the official "documentarian" for the band.”

Jordyn Blum has also inspired Dave Grohl’s songs, including Burn Away, and told The A.V. Club that “I was in love with my future wife and had some romantic… prom ballad.” He also revealed to GQ that the track "Statues"is about my wife and me. To me there's nothing more beautiful than seeing the headstones of a husband and wife side by side in a graveyard."

Dave Grohl was previously married to photographer Jennifer Younglbood, they married in 1994, broke up two years later and officially divorced in 1997. In an interview with The Guardian in 2007, Dave Grohl admitted that his infidelity led to his divorce with Jennifer Youngblood.

After his marriage to Jennifer Youngblood ended, he was romantically linked to Veruca Salt singer Louise Post. The Daily Mail reported that “their relationship came to an explosive end with Louise accusing Dave of cheating on stage during a show in Melbourne.”

“Louise publicly railed against Dave as she boldly claimed he had cheated on her with actress Winona Ryder, which he has denied”

“According to reports, Louise later said she was drunk at the time but didn't take back her allegations, admitting she was 'publicly falling apart' during her Aussie tour.”

Despite what happened between the pair, Louise Post and Dave Grohl are reportedly now friends.

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and his daughter Violet Maye Grohl perform as part of the mystery band "The Churnups" on Day 3 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 23, 2023 in Glastonbury | Getty Images

Following the revelation that Dave Grohl has fathered a baby daughter outside his marriage, his oldest daughters Violet Grohl and Harper Grohl have now reportedly deleted their Instagram accounts. In 2022, Violet joined her dad and the Foo Fighters on stage for a special tribute concert to honour late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Violet Grohl opened the show with an emotional rendition of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah. Violet also joined the likes of Liam Gallagher, Queen guitarist Brian May, Blink-182's Travis Barker and Queen’s Roger Taylor in a Wembley Stadium tribute gig to Taylor Hawkins that was called the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert. Taylor Hawkins, 50, was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia in 2022.