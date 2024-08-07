Bloodstock Open Air Festival is taking place at Catton Park, Walton-On-Trent in Derbyshire and the likes of Green Lung, Grove Street and Mimi Barks will be performing at the heavy metal festival.

If you are heading to Bloodstock Open Festival, which runs from 8 to 11 August, you will be able to see the ashes of rock icon Lemmy Kilmister, frontman of Motorhead. Lemmy Kilmister passed away at the age of 70 back in December 2015, and had been diagnosed with cancer only days before.

Motorhead’s Phil Campbell said: "Lemmy would want to be remembered as a man of integrity, and a true rock'n'roller” He also said: "He was a one off."

On the 23 July, Bloodstock Festival shared a post on their Facebook page which read: “Calling all Official Motorhead fans and metalheads. Motorhead on site activations at BLOODSTOCK 2024.

“The re-creation of Lemmy’s dressing room! You’ll not only be able to pay your respects at the specially-created bust containing Lemmy’s ashes, but get to see a whole host of genuine personal items including his iconic hats, boots, bass guitar and hand-drawn pictures, as well as handwritten lyrics, dressing room paraphernalia, and a never-seen-before selection of his personal photos.

“Lemmy’s dressing room will adjoin the Rock and Metal Museum (next to the signing tent) which is open to everyone at Bloodstock 2024.”

“The specially-created bust will be unveiled on the main stage at 6:15pm on Friday (after HATEBREED) in a special LEMMY FOREVER ceremony with festival management and the band’s Phil Campbell, before being placed in Lemmy’s dressing room.

Lemmy Kilmister's ashes will be on display at the Bloodstock Festival | Getty Images

“The Rock and Metal museum will close temporarily for the ceremony on Friday, and reopen shortly afterwards- then including Lemmy’s dressing room which will not be viewable prior to this.

The post ended with the words: “LEMMY FOREVER.”

Phil Campbell, who will be speaking at the tribute to Lemmy, told Sky News that "People will be able to go and share their thoughts with Lem or whatever they want to do," he said. "Or scream and shout at him or whatever, for playing too loud. I often did."

Motorhead revealed the passing of Lemmy on their Facebook page back in 2015 and wrote: “Our mighty, noble friend, Lemmy has passed away after a short battle with an extremely aggressive cancer.”

Lemmy was born in Burslem in Stoke-on-Trent in 1945, his real name was Ian Fraser Kilmister, but became known as Lemmy at school.

When he passed away, Ozzy Osbourne said: “Lost one of my best friends, Lemmy, today. He will be sadly missed. He was a warrior and a legend.

“I will see you on the other side.”