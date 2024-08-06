A music festival which was set to take place during the August bank holiday has been cancelled by organisers.

Witcombe Festival was set to welcome thousands of music fans to Gloucester as acts such as Professor Green, Example and Razorlight were set to take to the stage between 23 and 25 August. However, the event has been cancelled due to the “ongoing cost of living crisis”.

In a statement, festival bosses said: “It is with great disappointment that we announce the cancellation of Witcombe Festival 2024. Today, we were supposed to get the keys to the fields from the farmer and begin building the festival for a celebration of music, dancing, and togetherness on the August Bank Holiday. Unfortunately, the ongoing cost of living crisis has significantly impacted our ticket sales and overall planning.

“This year, according to the Association of Independent Festivals, 53 festivals have had to cancel. Despite our best efforts and creativity, including plans to reduce capacity and the size of the festival site, these have not been possible due to strict licensing conditions.

“We have always prided ourselves on delivering an unforgettable experience for our festival-goers, and we believe that cancelling the event is the most responsible course of action to ensure we can return stronger in the future.”

Those who purchased tickets for the festival will be entitled to a refund, which will automatically be applied. However, ticketholders have been advised that it may take up to 14 days before they receive their refund in their account.