The 1975 is being sued after Matty Healy’s kiss of a bandmate in an on-stage protest shut down a music festival last year in Malaysia.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legal action is being taken against pop-rock band The 1975 after a kiss closed down a festival. In protest against Malaysia’s stance on homosexuality, lead singer, Matty Healy, used profanities before locking lips with bassist Ross MacDonald during their headline set at the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur.

Homosexuality is a crime in Malaysia, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and caning. Following Healy’s stunt, the Malaysian government slammed the singer’s conduct, blacklisted the band from the country and cancelled the three-day festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lawsuit from the festival organiser Future Sound Asia (FSA) seeks £1.9 million for breach of contract and losses. It filed the lawsuit against The 1975 Productions LLP and all four of the band members in the High Court in London on July 23, lawyer David Dinesh Mathew said on Thursday.

The 1975 performing on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow | PA Wire

Despite what was likely the best of intentions from Healy, the 35-year-old also received backlash from some in the LGBTQ+ community, saying he had disrupted the work of activists pushing for change and had endangered the community.

In its lawsuit, FSA said the band previously performed at the festival in 2016 and had been reminded that performance rules included no swearing, smoking, drinking alcohol, talking about politics and religion, or indecent action such as kissing.

Malaysian authorities initially refused to let the band perform amid reports about Healy’s drug addiction and his subsequent recovery but relented after the band promised Healy would adhere to all guidelines and regulations, FSA said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band’s fee for its one-hour show was 350,000 dollars (£274,000), of which the bulk was paid, but their conduct was a “clear and deliberate breach” of their contract, FSA said. The lawsuit came after attempts to claim compensation from the band last year failed.

Representatives for The 1975 did not respond to requests for comment. Mr Mathew said the defendants are expected to file their defence in September. As a result of the fiasco in the Malaysian capital, the band also cancelled shows in Taiwan and Indonesia.